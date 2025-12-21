Absolute for Chromebooks: Device mgmt platform extending Google Admin Console for Chromebooks & mixed envs. built by Absolute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-platform device management for Chromebooks, Windows, and Mac from single console, Off-network device tracking and location monitoring, Remote device freeze capability..

AMDH - Android Mobile Device Hardening: AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis..

Both serve the Mobile Device Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.