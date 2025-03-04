ALTR Data Security Platform is a commercial database security tool by ALTR. Formal Protocol Security is a commercial database security tool by Formal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive databases and APIs should pick Formal Protocol Security if your biggest headache is unauthorized data access slipping past network perimeters. Its protocol-aware reverse proxy intercepts and enforces access policies at the datastore layer itself, catching what network controls miss, and the automated PII/PHI classification plus real-time logging satisfy compliance requirements without manual tagging overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly cloud-native SaaS with minimal on-premises databases; Formal's strength is hardening direct database connectivity, not governing third-party API consumption at scale.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies
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Common questions about comparing ALTR Data Security Platform vs Formal Protocol Security for your database security needs.
ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..
Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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