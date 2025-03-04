ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..

Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.