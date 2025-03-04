ALTR Data Security Platform is a commercial database security tool by ALTR. Baffle Advanced Data Protection is a commercial database security tool by Baffle. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.
Baffle Advanced Data Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data in AWS Lambda and cloud databases will get the most from Baffle Advanced Data Protection because it encrypts and tokenizes data without requiring application code changes, a genuine operational advantage when you're retrofitting security into existing infrastructure. The platform covers both NIST PR.DS (data security) and ID.AM (asset management) functions, and its field-level encryption paired with format-preserving encryption means your data stays usable for analytics while staying protected. Skip this if you need RBAC enforcement as your primary control; Baffle assumes your database access layer already handles that gatekeeping.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
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Common questions about comparing ALTR Data Security Platform vs Baffle Advanced Data Protection for your database security needs.
ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..
Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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