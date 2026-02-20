Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..

Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.