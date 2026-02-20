Baffle Advanced Data Protection is a commercial database security tool by Baffle. Formal Protocol Security is a commercial database security tool by Formal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive data in AWS Lambda and cloud databases will get the most from Baffle Advanced Data Protection because it encrypts and tokenizes data without requiring application code changes, a genuine operational advantage when you're retrofitting security into existing infrastructure. The platform covers both NIST PR.DS (data security) and ID.AM (asset management) functions, and its field-level encryption paired with format-preserving encryption means your data stays usable for analytics while staying protected. Skip this if you need RBAC enforcement as your primary control; Baffle assumes your database access layer already handles that gatekeeping.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive databases and APIs should pick Formal Protocol Security if your biggest headache is unauthorized data access slipping past network perimeters. Its protocol-aware reverse proxy intercepts and enforces access policies at the datastore layer itself, catching what network controls miss, and the automated PII/PHI classification plus real-time logging satisfy compliance requirements without manual tagging overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly cloud-native SaaS with minimal on-premises databases; Formal's strength is hardening direct database connectivity, not governing third-party API consumption at scale.
Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs.
Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies
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Common questions about comparing Baffle Advanced Data Protection vs Formal Protocol Security for your database security needs.
Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..
Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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