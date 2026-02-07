Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial database security tool by Aurva. Formal Protocol Security is a commercial database security tool by Formal. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting sensitive databases and APIs should pick Formal Protocol Security if your biggest headache is unauthorized data access slipping past network perimeters. Its protocol-aware reverse proxy intercepts and enforces access policies at the datastore layer itself, catching what network controls miss, and the automated PII/PHI classification plus real-time logging satisfy compliance requirements without manual tagging overhead. Skip this if your infrastructure is predominantly cloud-native SaaS with minimal on-premises databases; Formal's strength is hardening direct database connectivity, not governing third-party API consumption at scale.
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies
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Common questions about comparing Aurva Database Activity Monitoring vs Formal Protocol Security for your database security needs.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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