Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..

Formal Protocol Security: Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores & APIs enforcing access policies. built by Formal. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Protocol-aware reverse proxy for datastores and APIs, Real-time data access logging and session management, Automated PII and PHI data classification..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.