ALTR Data Security Platform is a commercial database security tool by ALTR. Aurva Database Activity Monitoring is a commercial database security tool by Aurva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need real-time visibility into who accesses what data will get the most from Aurva Database Activity Monitoring. Its combination of activity monitoring, data discovery, and AI-driven anomaly detection covers the full NIST Detect and Identify arc, catching both known threats and unusual access patterns before they become incidents. Skip this if your databases are mostly on-premises and air-gapped; Aurva's cloud-first architecture assumes modern, connected infrastructure.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security
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Common questions about comparing ALTR Data Security Platform vs Aurva Database Activity Monitoring for your database security needs.
ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..
Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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