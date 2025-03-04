ALTR Data Security Platform is a commercial database security tool by ALTR. BitLocker is a free database security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting sensitive data across Snowflake and multi-cloud databases need ALTR Data Security Platform to enforce access control without rebuilding infrastructure. The platform combines automated classification, format-preserving encryption, and real-time activity monitoring in a single console, covering both asset management and continuous monitoring under NIST CSF 2.0 while eliminating policy sprawl across database silos. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting insider threats in real-time; ALTR prioritizes prevention and governance over behavioral analytics, and its Snowflake integration strength means non-Snowflake shops will find limited value.
Windows-first IT and security teams with limited budgets should start with BitLocker because it's built into the OS and requires zero additional licensing, making full-disk encryption a genuine free control rather than a vendor upsell. It's included in Windows Pro and Enterprise editions, ships with Group Policy management for domain-joined environments, and meets NIST Govern requirements for encryption at rest without adding tooling complexity. Skip this if your fleet is multi-OS, your devices aren't domain-joined, or you need endpoint detection and response layered on top; BitLocker is encryption only, not a monitoring tool.
Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance
Microsoft BitLocker is a Windows-integrated full volume encryption solution that protects data on devices through disk-level encryption with enterprise deployment and management capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing ALTR Data Security Platform vs BitLocker for your database security needs.
ALTR Data Security Platform: Unified data security platform for cloud data access control and governance. built by ALTR. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management across multiple databases, Automated data discovery and classification, Format-preserving encryption (FPE)..
BitLocker: Microsoft BitLocker is a Windows-integrated full volume encryption solution that protects data on devices through disk-level encryption with enterprise deployment and management capabilities..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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