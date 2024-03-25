BitLocker: Microsoft BitLocker is a Windows-integrated full volume encryption solution that protects data on devices through disk-level encryption with enterprise deployment and management capabilities..

CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.