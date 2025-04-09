Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Sprinto AI GRC: AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management. built by Sprinto. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance monitoring, Automated evidence collection, Audit management and reporting..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.