6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Sprinto AI GRC: AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management. built by Sprinto. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance monitoring, Automated evidence collection, Audit management and reporting..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.