Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Sprinto AI GRC is a commercial compliance management tool by Sprinto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Startups and SMBs drowning in compliance checkbox work should pick Sprinto AI GRC for its automated evidence collection; it cuts the manual audit prep that typically consumes half your security team's time. The platform covers 200+ standards and monitors vendor risk in real time, which matters more for smaller teams without dedicated compliance staff. Skip this if you need deep technical controls automation or if your organization runs highly customized frameworks; Sprinto's strength is in getting you audit-ready fast, not in replacing your security operations.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Sprinto AI GRC for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Sprinto AI GRC: AI-native GRC platform for compliance, audit, vendor risk, and risk management. built by Sprinto. Core capabilities include Continuous compliance monitoring, Automated evidence collection, Audit management and reporting..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Sprinto AI GRC differentiates with Continuous compliance monitoring, Automated evidence collection, Audit management and reporting.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Sprinto AI GRC is developed by Sprinto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Sprinto AI GRC serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both cover Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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