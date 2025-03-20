Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Axio Axio360 Platform: Cyber risk management and GRC platform. built by Axio. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.