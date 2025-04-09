Allgress GRC Solutions: GRC platform for risk, compliance, and security framework management. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Compliance management and assessment, Risk register and risk management, Policy management and procedures..

Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.