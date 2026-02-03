Alice WonderSuite: Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-deployment adversarial testing and red-teaming, Real-time adaptive guardrails for live AI applications, Production threat and drift detection..

CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.