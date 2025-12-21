Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM: Continuous red teaming platform for testing LLM security vulnerabilities. built by Adversa AI. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include LLM Threat Modeling for risk profiling, Continuous vulnerability audit covering hundreds of known LLM vulnerabilities, OWASP LLM Top 10 coverage..

Alice WonderSuite: Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-deployment adversarial testing and red-teaming, Real-time adaptive guardrails for live AI applications, Production threat and drift detection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.