Alice WonderCheck: Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial testing for GenAI and agentic systems, Multi-modal testing across text, image, audio, and video, CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous testing..

CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.