Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Alice WonderCheck: Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial testing for GenAI and agentic systems, Multi-modal testing across text, image, audio, and video, CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.