Alice WonderBuild: Pre-production AI model, app, and agent stress testing and red teaming platform. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-production AI model stress testing, Red teaming for AI applications and agents, Adversarial scenario simulation..

CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.