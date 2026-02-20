Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Alice WonderBuild: Pre-production AI model, app, and agent stress testing and red teaming platform. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-production AI model stress testing, Red teaming for AI applications and agents, Adversarial scenario simulation..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.