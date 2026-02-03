Alice WonderBuild: Pre-production AI model, app, and agent stress testing and red teaming platform. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-production AI model stress testing, Red teaming for AI applications and agents, Adversarial scenario simulation..

Alice WonderCheck: Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial testing for GenAI and agentic systems, Multi-modal testing across text, image, audio, and video, CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.