AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Alice WonderCheck: Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated adversarial testing for GenAI and agentic systems, Multi-modal testing across text, image, audio, and video, CI/CD pipeline integration for continuous testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.