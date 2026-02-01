Database Credentials Standard is a commercial policy management tool by SANS Institute. Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams building credential management from scratch will find Database Credentials Standard useful for establishing baseline policy without reinventing standards work; it maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Identity Management and Policy functions, giving you a defensible framework faster than drafting policy in-house. The template comes from SANS, which carries institutional weight in compliance audits. Skip this if your organization already has mature credential vaulting platforms or needs enforcement tooling rather than policy guidance; this is a template, not an access control system.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
SANS policy template for database credential management standards
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
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Common questions about comparing Database Credentials Standard vs Diligent Policy Manager for your policy management needs.
Database Credentials Standard: SANS policy template for database credential management standards. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database credential management guidelines, Credential lifecycle management standards, Access control requirements for database credentials..
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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