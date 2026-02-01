Database Credentials Standard: SANS policy template for database credential management standards. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database credential management guidelines, Credential lifecycle management standards, Access control requirements for database credentials..

Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.