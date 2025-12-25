AlgoSec FireFlow: Automates firewall security policy change management from planning to validation. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero-touch automated firewall policy change management, Inbound and outbound firewall rule management, Application-level change management (AppChange)..

Allgress Policy Management: Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management from definition to publishing, Version control and archiving for policy documents, Microsoft Word document importer with formatting preservation..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.