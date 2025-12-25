AlgoSec FireFlow: Automates firewall security policy change management from planning to validation. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero-touch automated firewall policy change management, Inbound and outbound firewall rule management, Application-level change management (AppChange)..

Carbide Policy Management: AI-assisted policy management with expert review and automated audit evidence. built by Carbide. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy drafting trained on SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS requirements, 20+ expert-curated policy templates pre-mapped to compliance frameworks, Automated compliance gap identification and control mapping..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.