Carbide Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Carbide. Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies drowning in policy creation will move fastest with Carbide Policy Management because its AI drafting cuts weeks out of the compliance baseline, then gets validated by actual advisors before going live. The tool maps policies to SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS in a single pass, and employee acknowledgment logging doubles as audit evidence without separate tooling. Skip this if you need policy management integrated into a broader GRC platform; Carbide is deliberately narrow and won't replace your risk register or control assessments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
AI-assisted policy management with expert review and automated audit evidence.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
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Common questions about comparing Carbide Policy Management vs Diligent Policy Manager for your policy management needs.
Carbide Policy Management: AI-assisted policy management with expert review and automated audit evidence. built by Carbide. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy drafting trained on SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS requirements, 20+ expert-curated policy templates pre-mapped to compliance frameworks, Automated compliance gap identification and control mapping..
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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