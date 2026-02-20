Carbide Policy Management: AI-assisted policy management with expert review and automated audit evidence. built by Carbide. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include AI-powered policy drafting trained on SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS requirements, 20+ expert-curated policy templates pre-mapped to compliance frameworks, Automated compliance gap identification and control mapping..

Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.