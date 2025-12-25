AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..

APPSEC MYSECWAY: Whistleblower channel & internal info system for EU Directive compliance. built by APPSEC CONSULTING. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Secure and confidential whistleblowing channel, Anonymous or identity-protected reporting, Complaint investigation management..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.