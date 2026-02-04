2SB ISO 9001 is a commercial compliance management tool by 2SB. AlgoSec AppViz is a commercial compliance management tool by AlgoSec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small manufacturers pushing for ISO 9001 certification without internal quality expertise should use 2SB ISO 9001 for its structured Plan-Do-Check-Act methodology that actually gets audits passed on first attempt. The vendor's 10-person team in the UK focuses exclusively on QMS implementation and certification prep, not bolt-on compliance theater. Skip this if you need a cloud platform to manage ongoing compliance across multiple frameworks; 2SB is consulting-led and on-premises, built for the certification sprint, not the continuous compliance grind.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid infrastructure will get the most from AlgoSec AppViz because it maps application dependencies to business risk rather than just listing open ports. The tool's application-centric approach to asset discovery and compliance tracking directly addresses NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most traditional firewalls ignore. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native or if you need deep threat detection; AppViz excels at policy automation and impact analysis for planned changes, not at finding what's actively attacking you.
ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification
Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks
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Common questions about comparing 2SB ISO 9001 vs AlgoSec AppViz for your compliance management needs.
2SB ISO 9001: ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification. built by 2SB. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include ISO 9001:2015 certification consulting, Quality Management System (QMS) implementation, Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology..
AlgoSec AppViz: Visualizes app connectivity & automates security policy mgmt across hybrid networks. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automatic discovery of application dependencies and traffic flows, Unified visibility across on-premises and multi-cloud environments, Application-centric risk prioritization based on business context..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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