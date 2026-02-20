Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.