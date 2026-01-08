360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Alethea Artemis is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Alethea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Security and communications teams defending against coordinated disinformation campaigns will find Alethea Artemis uniquely valuable for its narrative origination detection and coordination clustering across alternative platforms that mainstream monitoring misses. The platform's strength in NIST DE.CM and DE.AE reflects a tool built for real-time anomaly hunting rather than post-incident forensics. Skip this if your priority is purely internal credential or endpoint defense; Artemis is explicitly built for external threat surface visibility, not traditional IT security.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs Alethea Artemis for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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