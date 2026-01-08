360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..

Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.