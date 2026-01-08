360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Alethea Artemis is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Alethea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing persistent PII exposure across multiple threat surfaces should use 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard for its 10-second dashboard refresh rate and verified SOC analysis of removals,speed matters when data brokers republish stolen records. The tool covers open, deep, and dark web monitoring with granular remediation tracking, addressing the full detection-to-action cycle that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE require. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial data compromise rather than managing exposure that's already public; 360 Privacy assumes your data is out there and focuses on visibility and removal, not prevention.
Security and communications teams defending against coordinated disinformation campaigns will find Alethea Artemis uniquely valuable for its narrative origination detection and coordination clustering across alternative platforms that mainstream monitoring misses. The platform's strength in NIST DE.CM and DE.AE reflects a tool built for real-time anomaly hunting rather than post-incident forensics. Skip this if your priority is purely internal credential or endpoint defense; Artemis is explicitly built for external threat surface visibility, not traditional IT security.
Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources
AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard vs Alethea Artemis for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..
Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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