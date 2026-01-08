360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Alethea Artemis is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Alethea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Security and communications teams defending against coordinated disinformation campaigns will find Alethea Artemis uniquely valuable for its narrative origination detection and coordination clustering across alternative platforms that mainstream monitoring misses. The platform's strength in NIST DE.CM and DE.AE reflects a tool built for real-time anomaly hunting rather than post-incident forensics. Skip this if your priority is purely internal credential or endpoint defense; Artemis is explicitly built for external threat surface visibility, not traditional IT security.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs Alethea Artemis for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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