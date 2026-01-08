360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.