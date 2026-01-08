360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Axur Data Leak Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into credential and data exposure across dark web, infostealer networks, and public repositories, and Axur Data Leak Detection covers all three without requiring separate vendor integrations. The 17+ billion credential database with 1+ billion monthly additions and API access to exposed card data means you're querying against actual breach intelligence, not synthetic feeds. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party vendor exposure or if you need post-incident forensics; Axur excels at early detection and alerting, not incident reconstruction.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs Axur Data Leak Detection for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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