Alert Logic Log Management Solution: Cloud-based log management solution for collection, storage, and analysis. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated deployment of lightweight log collectors across cloud and hybrid environments, Collection and aggregation of logs from cloud, server, application, security, container, and network assets, Log processing and analysis with 4,800+ security parsers..

Anrita Cyber Defense: SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization. built by Zeronsec. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Real-time security event monitoring across networks, endpoints, and cloud, Log collection, storage, and analysis from IT/OT/Cloud infrastructure, MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain-based detection rules..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.