1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..

Anrita Cyber Defense: SIEM platform with real-time threat detection, log analysis, and visualization. built by Zeronsec. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Real-time security event monitoring across networks, endpoints, and cloud, Log collection, storage, and analysis from IT/OT/Cloud infrastructure, MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain-based detection rules..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.