Abstract Security Platform: Security data operations platform for log routing, detection, and analytics. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Version-controlled pipeline configuration for data routing, In-stream data enrichment with geo-IP, asset, identity and threat intelligence, PII masking and data normalization to Splunk CIM or OCSF schemas..

Alert Logic Log Management Solution: Cloud-based log management solution for collection, storage, and analysis. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated deployment of lightweight log collectors across cloud and hybrid environments, Collection and aggregation of logs from cloud, server, application, security, container, and network assets, Log processing and analysis with 4,800+ security parsers..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.