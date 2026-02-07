1Security Monitoring Tool: Microsoft 365 user activity monitoring and behavior analysis platform. built by 1Security. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Unified activity monitoring across Entra ID, Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive, Behavior-based anomaly detection and alerting, Privileged access and permission change tracking..

Alert Logic Log Management Solution: Cloud-based log management solution for collection, storage, and analysis. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated deployment of lightweight log collectors across cloud and hybrid environments, Collection and aggregation of logs from cloud, server, application, security, container, and network assets, Log processing and analysis with 4,800+ security parsers..

Both serve the Security Information and Event Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.