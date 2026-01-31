Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..

Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.