Alert Logic Fortra XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and lower-enterprise teams without dedicated 24/7 security staff should pick Alert Logic Fortra XDR for its 15-minute response SLA and built-in threat hunting from designated analysts, which eliminates the need to staff a full SOC. The platform covers detection and incident response across endpoints, networks, and cloud, with automated host isolation and playbook-driven workflows that compress mean time to remediation. Skip this if your organization already has mature internal detection capabilities and threat hunters on staff; you'll pay for analyst time you don't need.
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing Alert Logic Fortra XDR vs Attic MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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