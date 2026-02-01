24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. Alert Logic Fortra XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
Mid-market and lower-enterprise teams without dedicated 24/7 security staff should pick Alert Logic Fortra XDR for its 15-minute response SLA and built-in threat hunting from designated analysts, which eliminates the need to staff a full SOC. The platform covers detection and incident response across endpoints, networks, and cloud, with automated host isolation and playbook-driven workflows that compress mean time to remediation. Skip this if your organization already has mature internal detection capabilities and threat hunters on staff; you'll pay for analyst time you don't need.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs Alert Logic Fortra XDR for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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