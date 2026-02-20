5ironCyber: 24/7 managed SOC providing threat detection, investigation, and response. built by 5ironCyber. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 US-based Security Operations Center (SOC), Real-time threat detection using threat intelligence, automation, and machine learning, Cross-platform threat investigation and correlation..

Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.