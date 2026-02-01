24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs Attic MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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