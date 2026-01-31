Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..

Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.