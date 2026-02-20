11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 11:11 Systems. Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house security operations will find 11:11 Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its managed model, which pairs Trend Micro's detection engine with 11:11's 24/7 analyst team handling triage and response. The service covers four of five core NIST RS incident response functions, meaning your team gets investigation and mitigation support built in rather than alerts you have to act on alone. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale with mature SOC staff already in place; the managed wrapper adds cost that larger teams won't justify when they're staffed to operate detection tools independently.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for its concierge MDR model, which pairs managed detection with a dedicated security team that actually owns your incident response instead of handing off tickets. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and NIST coverage across Detection, Analysis, and Incident Management functions reflect a vendor betting its revenue on outcomes rather than alerts. Skip this if you're building an internal SOC with existing staff or need granular control over your detection logic; Aurora's strength is outsourcing the entire function to practitioners who run it at scale.
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) vs Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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