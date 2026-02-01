24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated 24/7 SOC capacity should evaluate Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for its concierge MDR model, which pairs managed detection with a dedicated security team that actually owns your incident response instead of handing off tickets. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and NIST coverage across Detection, Analysis, and Incident Management functions reflect a vendor betting its revenue on outcomes rather than alerts. Skip this if you're building an internal SOC with existing staff or need granular control over your detection logic; Aurora's strength is outsourcing the entire function to practitioners who run it at scale.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform: Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed Detection and Response (MDR), 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Alpha AI-powered threat detection and analysis..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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