Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..

Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 threat monitoring and detection, Unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud environments, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.