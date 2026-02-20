11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 11:11 Systems. Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR)
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house security operations will find 11:11 Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its managed model, which pairs Trend Micro's detection engine with 11:11's 24/7 analyst team handling triage and response. The service covers four of five core NIST RS incident response functions, meaning your team gets investigation and mitigation support built in rather than alerts you have to act on alone. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale with mature SOC staff already in place; the managed wrapper adds cost that larger teams won't justify when they're staffed to operate detection tools independently.
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response for its 24/7 human-backed threat hunting; you get analyst-guided remediation, not just automated alerts that pile up in your ticketing system. The service covers continuous monitoring through incident mitigation (NIST DE.CM through RS.MI), meaning Alert Logic hunts, investigates, and tells you how to actually fix things rather than leaving containment to your skeleton crew. Skip this if you need deep forensic capability or have compliance requirements demanding months of historical log retention; Alert Logic's strength is speed and guided action, not forensic depth.
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response
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Common questions about comparing 11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) vs Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for your managed detection and response needs.
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 threat monitoring and detection, Unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud environments, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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