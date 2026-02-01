24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response for its 24/7 human-backed threat hunting; you get analyst-guided remediation, not just automated alerts that pile up in your ticketing system. The service covers continuous monitoring through incident mitigation (NIST DE.CM through RS.MI), meaning Alert Logic hunts, investigates, and tells you how to actually fix things rather than leaving containment to your skeleton crew. Skip this if you need deep forensic capability or have compliance requirements demanding months of historical log retention; Alert Logic's strength is speed and guided action, not forensic depth.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 threat monitoring and detection, Unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud environments, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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