Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..

Terralogic AI Sec Ops Agent: AI-powered security agent for monitoring AI system usage and enforcing policies. built by Terralogic. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI system interactions with sensitive data, Unauthorized prompt and input/output flagging, Policy enforcement for internal and external security compliance..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.