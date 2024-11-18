Akto Secure AI Usage is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Akto. Continuous Red Teaming is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Giskard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling employee AI tool adoption will get the most from Akto Secure AI Usage because it actually catches agentic assets and MCP servers running on endpoints, not just ChatGPT in a browser tab. The endpoint agent monitors across 80+ connectors with real-time interception of unsafe interactions, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions where most AI monitoring solutions stop at shallow SaaS discovery. Skip this if you're looking for a data loss prevention tool that happens to watch AI; Akto is built around the assumption that your AI risk sits at the endpoint, and that architectural choice limits its value for teams primarily concerned with SaaS AI compliance.
Teams deploying LLM agents into production need continuous adversarial testing before vulnerabilities reach users, and Continuous Red Teaming automates that attack generation using your own business context instead of generic payloads. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and DE.AE, meaning it handles both the upfront risk assessment of LLM behaviors and the ongoing detection of hallucinations and prompt injection attempts post-deployment. Skip this if your organization isn't actively building or operating LLM applications yet; Giskard is built for teams already committed to putting these models in front of customers.
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents
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Common questions about comparing Akto Secure AI Usage vs Continuous Red Teaming for your ai threat detection needs.
Akto Secure AI Usage: Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints. built by Akto. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of AI tools across employee devices, Detection of MCP servers and AI agents on endpoints, Real-time interception of unsafe AI interactions..
Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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