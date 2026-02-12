Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Continuous Red Teaming is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Giskard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Teams deploying LLM agents into production need continuous adversarial testing before vulnerabilities reach users, and Continuous Red Teaming automates that attack generation using your own business context instead of generic payloads. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and DE.AE, meaning it handles both the upfront risk assessment of LLM behaviors and the ongoing detection of hallucinations and prompt injection attempts post-deployment. Skip this if your organization isn't actively building or operating LLM applications yet; Giskard is built for teams already committed to putting these models in front of customers.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Continuous Red Teaming for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..
Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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