Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.