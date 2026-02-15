Agent Monitoring is a commercial ai threat detection tool by NeuralTrust. Continuous Red Teaming is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Giskard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Teams deploying LLM agents into production need continuous adversarial testing before vulnerabilities reach users, and Continuous Red Teaming automates that attack generation using your own business context instead of generic payloads. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and DE.AE, meaning it handles both the upfront risk assessment of LLM behaviors and the ongoing detection of hallucinations and prompt injection attempts post-deployment. Skip this if your organization isn't actively building or operating LLM applications yet; Giskard is built for teams already committed to putting these models in front of customers.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Continuous Red Teaming for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Continuous Red Teaming: Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents. built by Giskard. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-turn attack generation using AI red teamer, Context-aware attacks using internal business data, Black-box testing via API endpoint access..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox