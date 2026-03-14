Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..

Prompt Guard: Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.