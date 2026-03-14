Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Guardrails for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Airrived. Prompt Guard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing uncontrolled GenAI adoption across their organization need Airrived Guardrails for AI because it finds and blocks Shadow AI usage in real time, not after the breach. The platform maps enterprise-wide GenAI tool sprawl and enforces prompt governance at interception, covering ID.AM asset discovery and PR.AA access control in ways point solutions miss. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a single approved model; Airrived's value compounds with chaos, not order.
Teams deploying LLM applications across multiple models and endpoints need Prompt Guard primarily for its sub-10ms injection detection that won't throttle production inference; the multimodal coverage across text, images, and audio catches attack vectors most guardrails ignore entirely. The hybrid deployment model and customizable policies by application or user group let you enforce different security postures without forking your LLM infrastructure. Skip this if you're looking for post-generation output filtering or if your threat model centers on data exfiltration rather than prompt manipulation; Prompt Guard is built for injection prevention specifically, not broader LLM observability or compliance logging.
Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control.
Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Guardrails for AI vs Prompt Guard for your llm guardrails needs.
Airrived Guardrails for AI: Agentic platform enforcing real-time AI prompt governance & Shadow AI control. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking..
Prompt Guard: Guardrail engine protecting LLM apps from prompt injections and jailbreaks. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Guardrails for AI differentiates with Real-time prompt interception and validation, Shadow AI discovery and visibility, Dynamic policy enforcement with data redaction and prompt blocking. Prompt Guard differentiates with Prompt injection detection and blocking, Indirect injection detection from external sources, Multimodal injection detection in images and audio.
Airrived Guardrails for AI is developed by Airrived. Prompt Guard is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Guardrails for AI and Prompt Guard serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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